Weather forecast for Tamil Nadu & Puducherry for next five days: Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and at a few places over interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai informed on Friday. According to the weather agency, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Torrential rainfall battered Tamil Nadu last night leaving Chennai flooded on Friday. "As many as 27 cases of tree falling have been reported in Chennai. More than 145 pumps are operating to clear the waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the city", said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said earlier.

Heavy rain caused water logging in Chennai which affected traffic movement at Jemini bridge and Valluvar Kottam, Thyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) and Usman road of the city.

People found themselves in knee-deep water in T. Nagar on Friday morning. Some inundated roads were also closed as their clearing was underway. People were also seen placing sandbags outside to stop rainwater from entering their houses.

All schools, govt offices to remain shut, only essential services allowed

All government offices in districts Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpettu will remain closed and only essential services will be allowed following the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). All schools and colleges in these four districts will remain closed. The four districts are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Will request centre to assess forecasting methods, says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the sudden rainfall in the state and said the government will request the centre to assess the forecasting methods and devices used in predicting rain. Several regions in Chennai including T Nagar have been getting flooded every year. He also said the issue would be fixed before the next monsoon. Stalin also urged the city administration to clear water logged roads by evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visits & inspects rain-affected areas of Teynampet in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/zctgZcSdpv — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

MeT Dept issues warning to Tamil Nadu fishermen

A regional meteorological centre in Tamil Nadu has issued a warning to fishermen and has asked them to be cautious while venturing into the sea for the next few days. A warning has been issued to fishermen who depend on Cape Comorin for their livelihood. The fishermen are advised not to venture far into the sea as strong winds are expected in the region.