Rain Predicted In Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Chennai, Helpline Numbers Launched | What We Know Far

IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Schools will be closed in Chennai today.

Rain likely In Tamil Nadu; Schools Shut In Chennai, Helpline Numbers Launched | Check Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Places such as Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area: Meteorological Centre, Chennai is expected to receive moderate rainfall.

Tamil Nadu | Moderate Thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal… pic.twitter.com/bfSGYT2EZr — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Chennai received rainfall Earlier today | Visuals

#WATCH | Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai as a result of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/gro95BI0qE — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Tamil Nadu Rain: Alert Issues In Chennai

Chennai and various other districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today, as indicated by the morning weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In response to the anticipated weather conditions, a holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Kanchipuram districts. Additionally, both schools and colleges in Thiruvallur will remain closed for the day.

On Wednesday, these regions witnessed substantial rainfall, particularly affecting low-lying areas in Chennai and other districts. Social media images depicted numerous streets in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur submerged in water nearly knee-deep. The persistent rain also led to significant traffic congestions in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Rain: Helpline Number Issued In Chennai

Citing the critical situation, the Chennai Corporation has issued helpline numbers in the city to provide assistance for individuals facing challenges due to the rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the capital of Tamil Nadu and its neighboring districts on December 2 and December 3. This alert indicates the potential for heavy to very heavy rainfall during the specified period.

According to the latest bulletin from the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea. It is anticipated to move west-northwestwards and transform into a depression over the Bay of Bengal today. Subsequently, there are expectations for it to intensify into a cyclonic storm on December 2.

In response to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed officials, ministers, MLAs, and local body representatives to extend all necessary assistance to the affected regions.

The IMD has also predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorm activity in other southern states and Union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karaikal, over the next five days until December 4.

