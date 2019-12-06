Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s film Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the theatres today December 6, and just a few hours after its release, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the film. Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat was hit by Tamilrockers. The film’s box office collection might get affected after the leakage of the film. However, the film has got positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

According to reports, Pati Patni Aur Woh full HD movies is available on Tamilrockers for free download and stream online. Talking about its genre, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a comedy film, which also features Aparshakti Khurana in lead role.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

Bhumi plays the role of Vedika, who is a modern-day independent and confident woman, who doesn’t shy away to tell her prospective partner that she likes sex.

Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, who is a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur.

Unfortunately, there has been a significant impact on the film’s earrings after it got leaked online. People in large numbers downloaded the film and started watching online on their mobiles and laptops.

Film piracy is a huge menace which the movie industry is facing for a long time now. Tamilrockers is known for leaking the movies online for free including Hotel Mumbai, Frozen 2, Pagalpanti, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator Dark Fate and Housefull 4 among others.