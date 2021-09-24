New Delhi: Tata Motors has reached the sales milestone of 10,000 EVs. The electric vehicle portfolio of the automaker currently includes the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV and Tata Xpres-T. While Nexon EV and Tigor EV are for the personal segment users, Xpres-T is exclusively for fleet customers. The Tata Nexon EV was launched in India in January 2020, while the Tata Tigor EV entered the market in August 2021. The Tata Xpres-T, first product under the Xpres brand, was introduced in July 2021.Also Read - Tata Motors Discounts/Offers: Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier Have Benefits Up To Rs 40,000 This Month. Details Inside

In August 2021, the EV sales of Tata Motors had increased by 233.99 per cent to 1,022 units. In the year-ago month, the automaker's EV sales stood at 306 units.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in five variants — XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, Dark XZ+ and Dark XZ+ Lux. The electric vehicle is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It employs a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 129PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. There is a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The ARAI-certified range of the Nexon EV is 312km. With CCS 2 charging standard, the battery can be charged from 10 to 90 per cent in 8 hours 30 minutes using a 15A plug point. The 0 to 80 per cent fast-charging time is 60 minutes.

The Tata Tigor EV is offered in four variants — XE, XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Dual Tone. It is available in the price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor belting out 74.7PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The ARAI-certified range of the vehicle is 306km. It is compatible with CCS2 charging standard, and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 8 hours 45 minutes using a 15A plug point and 65 minutes using a 25kW DC fast charger.

The Tata Xpres-T comes in XM+ and XT+ variants. It has a 72V 3-phase AC induction motor (40.8PS of maximum power and 105Nm of peak torque) paired with a 21.5kWh lithium-ion battery. The ARAI-certified range of the Xpres-T is 213km. The 0-100 per cent normal charging time is 11 hours 30 minutes. A fast charge of 0-80 per cent using a 15kW charger can be achieved in 1 hour 50 minutes.