Tata Punch facelift launched at Rs... gets new engine, difference with previous model

Tata Motors launches the 2026 Punch facelift in India with bold new styling, turbo-petrol engine, upgraded interiors, advanced safety features, and competitive pricing starting at ₹5.59 lakh.

The Tata Motors has launched the facelifted version of the Tata Punch in India. Dubbed as the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, it receives a fresh new exterior design treatment, gets a new cabin tech package and even receives a new turbo-petrol engine for added motivation. Revealed prices for the Tata Punch facelift start at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹10.54 lakh. Tata Punch Facelift price in India

Facelifted Exterior: Tata Punch Gets A New Face

The Tata Punch facelift gives the micro SUV a confident new face for the model year 2026. Exterior changes include redesigned bumpers, LED headlamps, a wider grille and restyled alloy wheels, along with connected LED tail lamps that bring sharpness and attitude to the compact SUV. The Punch facelift looks great for city streets while also communicating Tata Motors’ design language evolution for its vehicles.

Inside Tata Punch Facelift Receives Greater Tech Inhalation

Inside the cabin Tata Motors has made improvements as well. The Punch facelift now gets a big touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay along with a digital instrument cluster and voice operated sunroof controls on its punch SUV menu. Tata has also improved upon the comfort quotient with the addition of rear AC vents, wireless charging and extends passenger thigh support, resulting in a pleasant drive for city users and families.

Petrol and CNG Powertrains Added to Punch SUV Offerings

Powertrain options for the Tata Punch facelift are as follows:

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit

1.2-litre iTurbo petrol unit

1.2-litre iCNG unit

Petrol and CNG engine options come with manual and AMT transmissions.

Safety Features For Tata Punch SUV include

Dual Front Airbags with Passenger Sensing, Dual Side-Terrain airbags with Knee airbags for Driver and Passenger, Dual Curtain airbags with rollover detection, Electronic Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist and a 360-degree camera.

Price Table – Tata Punch Facelift 2026 (Ex-Showroom)

Here’s the variant-wise price list for the 2026 Tata Punch facelift (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi):

Variant NA Petrol MT (₹ lakh) NA Petrol AMT (₹ lakh) iCNG MT (₹ lakh) iCNG AMT (₹ lakh) iTurbo MT (₹ lakh) Smart 5.59 — 6.69 — — Pure 6.49 — 7.49 — — Pure + 6.99 7.54 7.99 8.54 — Pure +S 7.34 7.89 8.34 — — Adventure 7.59 8.14 8.59 9.14 8.29 Adventure S 7.94 — 8.94 9.49 — Accomplished 8.29 8.84 9.29 — — Accomplished +S 8.99 9.54 — 10.54 9.79

Reasons to consider

After receiving the freshened up exterior design and features such as a new cabin tech package, new turbocharged petrol engine option and having a starting price of ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch facelift provides buyers an excellent choice in the micro SUV segment.

