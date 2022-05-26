Bengaluru: The students of a few schools in Karnataka achieved perfect scores in the recently held class 10 examinations; all thanks to their teachers and the principal who went as far as leaking the question papers to gain perfect results.Also Read - 'Change In Syllabus An Attempts To Put Out Actual Facts': Karnataka Govt On Revision Of Textbooks

PTI reported on Thursday that as many as seven people from different schools, including a principal, a journalist and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of 10th standard examination.

The school principal spilled the beans after the results were announced recently for the exams that were conducted in March and April. He revealed that the teachers would receive the question papers in advance which they would then share with their Whatsapp networks. This practise was followed in many places in the district.

Based on the statement of the Principal, six others were also detained by the police officials and some of them may be arrested soon.

PTI reported that after sharing the question papers, teachers would prepare the answers and inform students. The objective was to ensure that no student fails in the exam, said the detained people to the police.

Majority of students scored distinction in the exams while all others got first division marks. A few other schools, which too have got similar results, are under watch, reports PTI.

The matter came to light when the principal shared a question paper on one of the teachers’ Whatsapp groups. By the time he realised the mistake, some of them had downloaded it, and allegedly blackmailed the principal.

A journalist was detained as well as he too, had possibly blackmailed the principal and extorted money from him.