Tejashwi Yadav Summoned By Enforcement Directorate on December 22 for Questioning In Land-for-jobs Money Laundering Case

Bihar's sitting Deputy CM has been asked to appear on December 22 and the former CM of the state has been asked to appear before the agency on December 27.

New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the land-for-job scam. Bihar’s sitting Deputy CM has been asked to appear on December 22 and the former CM of the state has been asked to appear before the agency on December 27.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group “D” positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company A K Infosystems Private Limited.

To recall, the central agency had arrested Amit Katyal, an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case on November 11.

Katyal was detained by the agency and was arrested after questioning, they said. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his custody for interrogation.

Sources said Katyal was evading the agency’s summons for questioning for about two months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.