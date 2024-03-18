Tejaswi Yadav Makes Big Statement On Seat Sharing in Bihar, Says Final Decision in Next Few Days

Home

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday made a big statement on seat sharing for Bihar among the INDIA bloc allies and said that discussions are in the final stages and a decision would be sealed in the next few days.

The RJD leader, who came here from Mumbai after attending a rally organised by the opposition INDIA bloc at Shivaji Park on Sunday, said most issues had been sorted and there were issues only on one or two seats left.

“Everything will be decided in two-three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out,” Yadav told reporters.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left and some other small parties are in talks for a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha polls to take on the NDA.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister also hit out at the BJP-JD(U) government in the state over the paper leaks issue.

“What is the reason that as soon as the BJP formed the government in the state incidents like the paper leak started happening. Who is responsible for this?… Will action be taken against those responsible for playing with the future of the youth?” the RJD leader asked.

Bihar Police have detained around 300 aspirants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

