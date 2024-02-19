Telangana: 3 People Injured In Scan Energy Company Explosion in Rangareddy District

Top Recommended Stories

Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Telangana's Kondurg, Rangareddy district.

Published: February 19, 2024 5:25 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Representative Image

Hyderabad: Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Telangana’s Kondurg, Rangareddy district. All the injured were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar. According to Kondurg Police, a case will be registered in the incident.

