Telangana: 3 People Injured In Scan Energy Company Explosion in Rangareddy District
Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Telangana's Kondurg, Rangareddy district.
Hyderabad: Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Telangana’s Kondurg, Rangareddy district. All the injured were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar. According to Kondurg Police, a case will be registered in the incident.
