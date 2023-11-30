Home

News

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting to Begin At 7 AM, Over 2,200 Candidates in Fray for 119 Seats

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting to Begin At 7 AM, Over 2,200 Candidates in Fray for 119 Seats

The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Telangana on Tuesday. All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Hyderabad: After high-decibel campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Congress, Telangana will go for polls in 119 constituencies on Thursday.

The ruling BRS is seeking a third term of governance on the basis of the party’s performance and promises over the past 10 years. The Congress is talking of support in its favour to form its first government in the state and the BJP is also promising to end “misrule and corruption” of the Bharat Rasthra Samithi.

Trending Now

If K Chandrashekar Rao, widely known as KCR, wins another term in office, it will be the first occasion when a Chief Minister from a Southern state will get a third straight term in office.

Polling will be held in 119 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

You may like to read

The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Telangana on Tuesday. All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed.

A total of 3.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly.

A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling BRS.

K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats — his original seat Gajwel and Kamareddy. While he is facing BJP leader Etela Rajender in Gajewal, Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy is taking him on in Kamareddy.

Apart from squaring off with KCR, both Etela and Revanth Reddy are also contesting from two seats, with the BJP leader from Huzurabad and the Congress’ best bet Reddy from Kodangal.

Among the highly discussed seats is Korutla from where BJP has fielded Lok Sabha member Arvind Dharmapuri against Kalvakuntla Sanjay of BRS, and Narsinga Rao Juvvadi of Congress.

Moreover, from Maheshwaram, the BRS has pitted Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy against K Laxma Reddy (Congress) and Andela Sriramulu Yadav (BJP). From Goshamahal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded its Hindutva firebrand leader T Raja Singh, whose suspension was revoked last month following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.