Telangana Assembly Election: Watch Specially-Abled Voters Cast Their Votes In Siddipet

Voting has begun in Telangana on Thursday, with tight security arrangements in place at polling booths to prevent any untoward activities. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Hyderabad: Polling in Telangana started at 7 am, and people are emerging from their homes to cast their votes. In a video shared by a news agency, elderly and specially-abled individuals can be seen reaching their respective polling booths and casting their votes. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3 of this year.

