By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Assembly Election: Watch Specially-Abled Voters Cast Their Votes In Siddipet
Voting has begun in Telangana on Thursday, with tight security arrangements in place at polling booths to prevent any untoward activities. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3 of this year.
Hyderabad: Polling in Telangana started at 7 am, and people are emerging from their homes to cast their votes. In a video shared by a news agency, elderly and specially-abled individuals can be seen reaching their respective polling booths and casting their votes. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3 of this year.
Trending Now
Watch Here
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.