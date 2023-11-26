Home

News

Telangana Polls: ‘Promised To Give Schemes But Gave Scams’, PM Modi Slams KCR

Telangana Polls: ‘Promised To Give Schemes But Gave Scams’, PM Modi Slams KCR

Telangana Assembly Elections: During his rally in Medak, PM Modi took a jibe at state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that he promised to give schemes but he gave only scams.

Telangana Polls: ‘Promised To Give Schemes But Gave Scams’, PM Modi Slams KCR

Telangana Assembly Elections: During his rally in Medak, PM Modi took a jibe at state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that he promised to give schemes but he gave only scams.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.