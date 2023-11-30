Home

News

Telangana Polls: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Congress, BJP And BRS Workers At Jangaon Polling Booth

Telangana Polls: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Congress, BJP And BRS Workers At Jangaon Polling Booth

Voting has begun in Telangana on Thursday, with tight security arrangements in place at polling booths to prevent any untoward activities. A scuffle broke out between workers of Congress, BJP and BRS at a polling station in Jangaon.

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing voting for the 119 assembly sets in Telangana, a scuffle broke out between workers of Congress, BJP and BRS at a polling station in Jangaon on Thursday. Police at the pooling booth intervened and brought the situation under control. The reason of the scuffle is not yet known.

Trending Now

In the video shared by news agency ANI, workers of the political parties can be seen engaging in a heated spat pushing each other outside the polling booth in Jangaon.

You may like to read

Watch Here

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | A scuffle broke out between groups of workers of Congress, BJP and BRS at a polling station in Jangaon. The situation was brought under control with Police intervention. pic.twitter.com/TjT8hgqMhc — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.