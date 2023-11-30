Home

Telangana Assembly Election LIVE: Polling For 119 Seats Begins, PM Modi Urges All To Vote In Record Numbers

Telangana is gearing up for the single-phase elections on Thursday, with tight security arrangements in place at polling booths to prevent any untoward activities. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Hyderabad: Telangana, the newly formed state in India, is gearing up for a single-phase election on Thursday after weeks of high-octane campaigning from top leaders of prominent parties. Polling in 119 constituencies will commence at 7 am and continue until 5 pm amid tight security arrangements. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3 of this year.

