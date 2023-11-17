Telangana Assembly Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto, Promises Gas Cylinder At Rs 500, Free Travel For Women

Home

Congress lists out six poll guarantees in the recently released manifesto for the Telangana Assembly elections.

Hyderabad: Congress released its manifesto on Friday promising six guarantees to the people of Telangana. The grand old party President Mallikarjun Khrage released the manifesto, naming the six guarantees as ‘Abhaya Hastham’. “We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj and loot of BRS,” Kharge said before releasing the manifesto.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/swvzThp88R — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

He stated that the grand old party is determined to provide economic empowerment, social justice and unbridled progress to the people living in Telangana.

Telangana Assembly Polls: Here are the six by Congress in the manifesto:

In its manifesto, Congress has promised to give Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance, gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free travel for women under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ yojana.

Free electricity (200 units) under ‘Gruha Jyothi’ if it comes to power in the state.

The party has promised to provide house site to families not owning a house. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be provided for the construction of the house under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme.

For students, the party will be provided Rs 5 lakh assistance under the ‘Yuva Vikasam’ yojana.

The party will provide a 250 sq yards house site to all Telangana movement fighters.

A pension of Rs 4,000 for senior citizens, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, today tappers, weavers, AIDS and Filaria patients and kidney patients undergoing dialysis under the ‘Cheyutha’ scheme. Congress assured providing ₹10 lakh worth of health insurance.

The manifesto was launched amid the polling in Madhya Pradesh where voting for the 230-member assembly is underway. Polling for the 70 seats of the 90-member assembly began today at 8 am on Friday. Voting for the first phase in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats was held on November 7.

Polling will continue till 3 pm while voting in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency is being held from 7 am to 3 pm.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the 6 guarantees of Congress would help the people of Telangana realise their dreams.

“Congress party is determined to provide social justice, economic empowerment and unbridled progress to the people of Telangana. We created Telangana and we will not let the struggle and sacrifice of the movement go in vain due to the Commission Raj & loot of BRS. Our 6 guarantees shall help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana” the Congress President said in a post on X.

After launching the manifesto, Congress took to its official Twitter handle, reiterating that it had fulfilled all its promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

“Just as we fulfilled all our promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, & Chhattisgarh, we are similarly committed to fulfilling our promises to the people of Telangana,” Congress posted on X. Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With Agency Inputs)

