Who Will Become Next Telangana Chief Minister? Here Are Probable Names

Congress is leading in Telangana with massive mejority as per the latest trends. Revanth Reddy has been the face of the campaign, but will he get the top post?

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, the Congress party is leading in Telangana with an impressive margin according to the latest trends. The grand old party is leading in 66 seats out of 119, as per the latest trend. Since the beginning of the counting of votes, the party took the lead and has maintained it until now. Now that it is quite certain which party is going to form the government in the state, the million-dollar question on everyone’s mind is – who will be the next chief minister?

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy is one of the prominent CM faces of the grand old party who appears to have changed the course of the party in the state. He joined the party six years ago, and his dedication and hard work have elevated him to the position of the state unit’s working president.

