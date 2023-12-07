Home

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Approves 6 Poll Guarantees On First Day in Office

Reddy signed two files after taking oath— first to implement six poll guarantees and second providing job to a disabled woman, news agency PTI reported.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy. Besides Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister), N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka), Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao took oath as ministers.

The Congress, in its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, had promised six guarantees which would “help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana”, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said in a post on X.

These six guarantees were categorised as “Mahalakshmi”, “Rythu Bharosa”, “Gruha Jyothi”, “Indiramma Indlu”, “Yuva Vikasam” and “Cheyutha”.

1. Mahalakshmi: Rs 2,500 every month; Gas cylinders for Rs 500; Free travel in RTC buses

2. Rythu Bharosa: Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers, tenant farmers every year; Rs 12,000 per year for agriculture labour; Bonus of Rs 500 per year for paddy crop

3. Gruha Jyothi: Under the scheme, Congress promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household

4. Indiramma Indlu: 250 sq yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters; House site and Rs 5 lakh for people not having their own house

5. Yuha Vikasam: Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students; Setting up Telangana International Schools in every mandal

6. Cheyutha: Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens; Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri insurance

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said the barricades and iron fence around Pragati Bhavan, the chief minister’s camp office-cum-official residence, were being dismantled while the swearing-in ceremony was in progress.

The CM’s camp office-cum-official residence would be accessible to all henceforth, he said.

Renaming Pragati Bhavan as ‘Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan’, he said a ‘Praja Darbar’ would be held at 10 AM on December 8.

Alleging that democracy has been a casualty during the past 10 years though Congress had formed Telangana to ensure liberty, social justice and equitable development, he said ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (the welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi) heralds liberty, social justice and development for the Telangana people.

He also asserted that state’s development would compete with the world and the government would function like “servants” to the people and not as rulers. Reddy also assured that he would take care of the Congress workers who worked hard in the past 10 years. The state government will do justice to the families of those who sacrificed their life for the sake of Telangana statehood, as well as the students and unemployed youth, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.