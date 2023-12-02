Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Counting Of Votes

Home

The assembly election results can be watched live on the official website of Election Commission of India that is eci.gov.in.

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: The Telangana elections in 119 assembly constituencies concluded on Thursday, and now all eyes are on the results, which will be known on December 3. Notably, the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM across all 119 Assembly seats. The countdown has begun to witness who will win the throne of India’s youngest state. A total of 2,290 contestants are in the fray, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: When and Where to Watch

The assembly election results can be watched live on the official website of the Election Commission of India which is eci.gov.in. The ECI will also publish the results on the website as well as on the app in real-time. Almost every news channel will show the results live.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to watch the Telangana election results 2023 on the ECI website:

Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India – eci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘elections’

Then click on separate links for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana

The Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Details such as winner, first candidate, second candidate, and more will be available on the page

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: Newspapers

One day after the announcement of the Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023, detailed election results and analyses will be published in both regional and national newspapers. Get your hands on a copy of your preferred newspaper to explore constituency-wise outcomes and expert opinions.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the state is governed by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In its relatively short electoral history, the country’s youngest state is heading for its third Assembly election, with the BRS aiming for a perfect hat-trick to retain power. The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, still dreams of governing Telangana, whose formation it facilitated in 2014. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats from the BRS.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 16, 2024.

Date Of Notification: November 3.

Last Date Of Nominations: November 10.

Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: November 13.

Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 15, 2023.

Voting Date: November 30th, 2023.

Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Quick Info

Majority seats: 60 seats.

Current government: BRS

Current chief minister: KC Rao

Total Assembly seats: 119

Major parties: Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

