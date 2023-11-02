Home

Telangana Elections 2023: Will BRS Maintain Its Winning Streak Against Congress In Chennur?

In 2018, the BRS’s Balka Suman secured victory with a substantial margin of over 28,132 votes, defeating Congress’s Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta.

Telangana Elections 2023: Chennur SC is one of the crucial Assembly constituencies among the 119 Assembly seats in the state of Telangana. Classified as a semi-urban seat, part of Peddapalle Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and fall under the Mancherial district and North Telangana region of the state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Telangana Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 30 in a single phase, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the state is governed by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In its relatively short electoral history, the country’s youngest state is heading for its third Assembly election, with the BRS aiming for a perfect hat-trick to retain power. The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, still dreams of governing Telangana, whose formation it facilitated in 2014. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats from the BRS.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Chennur SC Previous Election Result

In 2018, the BRS's Balka Suman secured triumph with a substantial margin of over 28,132 votes, defeating Congress's Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta. Suman received more than 71,980 votes, while Borlakunta secured 43,848 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 53.06 percent. The RPI(K) party's Sogala Sanjeev received 6,274 votes, securing the third position.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Chennur SC Voters Breakup

The Chennur SC constituency has a total electorate of 1,76,455 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 88,497 male and 87,947 female voters, according to Chief Electoral Officer Telangana’s website.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 16, 2024.

January 16, 2024. Date Of Notification: November 3.

November 3. Last Date Of Nominations: November 10.

November 10. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: November 13.

November 13. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 15, 2023.

November 15, 2023. Voting Date: November 30th, 2023.

November 30th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Quick Info

Majority seats: 60 seats.

60 seats. Current government: BRS

BRS Current chief minister: KC Rao

KC Rao Total Assembly seats: 119

119 Major parties: Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

