Telangana Elections 2023: Will TRS Leader Win For Third Consecutive Term from Bellampalli seat?

Bellampalli Candidates Assembly Elections 2023: BRS has nominated Durgam Chinnaiah as their candidate for the Bellampalli seat, while the grand old party has chosen Gaddam Vinod to contest.

Telangana Elections 2023: Bellampalli is one of the Assembly constituencies among the 119 Assembly seats in the state of Telangana. Categorised as a semi-urban, it is part of the Peddapalle Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and falls Mancherial district in the North Telangana region of the state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Telangana Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 30 in a single phase, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the state is governed by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In its relatively short electoral history, the country’s youngest state is heading for its third Assembly election, with the BRS aiming for a perfect hat-trick to retain power. The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, still dreams of governing Telangana, whose formation it facilitated in 2014. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats from the BRS.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Bellampalli Candidates

In this term’s Assembly elections, the BRS has nominated Durgam Chinnaiah as their candidate for the Bellampalli seat, while the grand old party has chosen Gaddam Vinod to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to A Sridevi for the Bellampalli Assembly Constituency.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Bellampalli Previous Election Result

In 2018, the BRS’s Durgam Chinnaiah secured triumph with a substantial margin of over 11,276 votes, defeating BSP’s Gaddam Vinod. Chinnaiah received more than 55,026 votes, while Vinod secured 43750 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 43.16 percent.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 16, 2024.

January 16, 2024. Date Of Notification: November 3.

November 3. Last Date Of Nominations: November 10.

November 10. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: November 13.

November 13. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 15, 2023.

November 15, 2023. Voting Date: November 30th, 2023.

November 30th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

