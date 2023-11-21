Telangana Elections 2023: Will TRS Win For Third Consecutive Term from Mancherial seat?

Home

Mancherial Assembly Elections 2023:

Telangana Elections 2023: Mancherial is one of the Assembly constituencies among the 119 Assembly seats in the state of Telangana. Classified as a semi-urban seat, it is part of the Peddapalle Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and falls under the in Mancherial district in the North Telangana region of the state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Telangana Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 30 in a single phase, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the state is governed by the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In its relatively short electoral history, the country’s youngest state is heading for its third Assembly election, with the BRS aiming for a perfect hat-trick to retain power. The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, still dreams of governing Telangana, whose formation it facilitated in 2014. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats from the BRS.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Mancherial Candidates

In this term’s Assembly elections, the BRS has nominated Nadipelli Divakar Rao as their candidate for the Mancherial seat, while the grand old party has chosen Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to Verabelli Raghunath for the Mancherial Assembly Constituency.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Mancherial Previous Election Result

In 2018, the BRS’s Nadipelli Diwakar Rao secured triumph with a substantial margin of over 4,840 votes, defeating Congress’s Kokkirala Premsagar Rao. Diwakar received more than 75360 votes, while Kokkirala Premsagar Rao secured 70,512 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 45.20 percent.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 16, 2024.

January 16, 2024. Date Of Notification: November 3.

November 3. Last Date Of Nominations: November 10.

November 10. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: November 13.

November 13. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 15, 2023.

November 15, 2023. Voting Date: November 30th, 2023.

November 30th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.