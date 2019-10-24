New Delhi: Counting of votes in Telangana’s Huzurnagar Assembly seat has begun. Notably, the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana took place on October 21. The polling ended peacefully at 5 PM with a voter turnout of over 80 per cent, stated a report.

The polling began at 7 AM on October 21 in all the 302 polling stations across the constituency in Suryapet district. The voter turnout recorded till 11 am was 31.34 per cent, till 3 PM was 69.95 and till 5 PM was 82.23 per cent, according to the data shared by the officials from State Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

In the fray are 28 candidates which includes three women. This year, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will lock horns with Congress party. While TRS has fielded S Saidi Reddy, Congress has fielded N Padmavati Reddy, who is also the wife of state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. It must be noted that TRS was created in 2009 during the delimitation of constituencies. Since its formation, the TRS has never won the elections as Congress candidate Uttam Kumar Reddy won all the three elections in 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kota Rama Rao, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has fielded Chava Kiranmayi. Notably, the Huzurnagar by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy from Assembly after he resigned and got elected to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the by-poll, security has been beefed and elaborate arrangements have been made by the concerned authorities. According to a report, nearly 1,500 security personnel and 965 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been deployed for the byelection in this constituency of Telangana.