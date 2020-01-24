New Delhi: The counting of votes in the municipal elections in Telangana held on January 22 will take place on Saturday. Ruling TRS is hopeful of a massive victory. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the state was held amid tight security on January 22 and 74.40 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the municipalities. The Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.TRS and MIM have already unanimously won 77 and 3 respectively.

The percentage of polling in municipal corporations was 58.83.

TRS has been maintaining its winning streak for the past few years. Last year, it bagged all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the rural body elections. With a massive majority, it returned to power in the assembly polls held in December 2018. In the Lok Sabha elections, too, it won 11 out of 19 seats.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and the results will be declared on January 27.

TRS had won the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bypoll held in October last year where by-election was necessitated after state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy quit following his election to the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the urban local body polls cannot be said to have been held between TRS and Congress and that it was a contest between the distribution of “liquor, money, inducements (by TRS) and the democratic Congress.”

(With Agency Inputs)