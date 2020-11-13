The Supreme Court on Friday modified the Telangana High Court’s order and grants partial relief to Telangana Fire Works Dealers Association (TFWDA) allowing the sale and bursting of green crackers for 2 hours during Diwali. Earlier, the state government had imposed a complete banned following an order from the state High Court. Also Read - Thiruvananthapuram: Restrictions Imposed on Firecracker Use for Diwali, Christmas, New Year