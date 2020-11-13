The Supreme Court on Friday modified the Telangana High Court’s order and grants partial relief to Telangana Fire Works Dealers Association (TFWDA) allowing the sale and bursting of green crackers for 2 hours during Diwali. Earlier, the state government had imposed a complete banned following an order from the state High Court. Also Read - Thiruvananthapuram: Restrictions Imposed on Firecracker Use for Diwali, Christmas, New Year Also Read - Railways Bans Carrying Crackers in Trains During Diwali, Imprisonment up to 3 Years For Offenders Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 2000 Allowance For Anganwadi Workers