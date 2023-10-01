Home

News

‘People Wants Change, A BJP Govt’: PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In Telangana

‘People Wants Change, A BJP Govt’: PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In Telangana

PM Modi on Sunday said Telangana wants a change because it now wants a BJP government as he sounded the party's poll bugle in the BRS-ruled state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): Sounding the BJP’s poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that “Telangana wants a change” and wants the BJP to come to power — making a veiled attack on the alleged corruption perpetrated by the BRS regime.

Trending Now

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar, he said Telangana wants a change as people would like to see a “transparent and honest government and not a corrupt one”.

You may like to read

“Telangana wants a change. Because, it now wants work on the ground and not false promises. Telangana wants a change because it now wants a BJP government,” he said.

He said that the Centre has been giving funds to farmers directly into their accounts, whereas it is regrettable that the state government has made farmers’ schemes a medium of earning “illegal income” (“kaali kamai”, he said in Hindi).

“In Telangana, only corruption happened in the name of irrigation projects. Have you heard anywhere that an irrigation project has been inaugurated, but water is not available to farmers in it? Such a thing is happening in Telangana, and Telangana farmers are witnessing it every day,” he said.

Farmers’ loan waiver was promised in Telangana, but many ryots had to lose their lives due to the hollow promises as the state government did not pay attention to their problems, he alleged.

The BJP is not in power in Telangana, but the Centre made all efforts to help the state’s farmers, he said.

He also said the Centre reopened the fertiliser plant at Ramagundam and extended financial benefit of Rs 10,000 crore under the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ into the bank accounts of Telangana farmers.

At a function in Mahabubnagar before addressing the BJP rally, Modi announced setting up a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district of Telangana and a National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers in the country and in Telangana.

The Central Tribal University would have been set up earlier had the “corrupt” government here showed interest in it, he alleged.

The state government kept delaying allotment of land for establishment of the tribal university which shows that it had no concern towards the interests of Adivasis, he alleged.

He further said BRS is in power in the state but the “steering” of the car (BRS election symbol) is in the hands of someone else. “You also know who is running the Telangana government. Two family-run parties have stalled the progress of Telangana. The identity of the two family-run parties is with corruption and commission,” he said, without naming the two parties.

#WATCH | Mahabubnagar, Telangana: At a public meeting, PM Modi says, "The government of Telangana is a car but the steering wheel is in the hands of someone else… The progress of Telangana has been halted by two family-run parties. Both of these family-run parties are known for… pic.twitter.com/7DK2VgfOmp — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023

The “formula” of these two parties is “of the family, for the family and by the family”, he alleged.

“These people are making democracy as ‘parivar-tantra’ (family system). They run a political party as a private limited company. The president, CEO, director, general manager, manager, all belong to the family. Outsiders are hired as support staff just for the sake of it,” he claimed.

None of the decisions of the party can be taken without their consent, he charged.

The family-run parties are only concerned about their own good but BJP is focused on providing better quality of life to the common people, Modi said.

Referring to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill recently, he said the voices of women would be strengthened not only in Parliament but in every legislative assembly — more than earlier.

PM Modi, who addressed the gathering as ‘naa kutumba sabhyulara’ in Telugu (my family members) several times during his speech, asserted that the BJP is committed to improving the life of the common people of Telangana.

Thank you Mahbubnagar for the record affection. Telangana will bless BJP in record numbers because people connect with our development agenda. pic.twitter.com/GbE6yvN5QW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023

The support and faith shown by the people of Telangana in the BJP is continuously growing, he said.

The youth, women and farmers here have faith only in “Modi’s guarantee”, he said. “Because, Modi fulfills what he guarantees,” Modi said.

“We have to take Telangana on the new path of development,” he added.

The PM also highlighted the NDA government’s schemes, including expansion of the national highways network in Telangana.

(Only the headline has been changed by India.com staff. Copy comes from a syndicated feed)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES