New Delhi: Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu on Wednesday met with an accident while riding in a car with his family members in Telangana’s Siddipet town. The accident took place at around 11:30 AM on November 27 near the Siddipet town when an RTC bus collided with their car, stated a report.

As soon as the accident occurred, the residents of the locality rushed to the spot and rescued Sampoornesh, his wife and children, added the report. As per reports, the actor and his family members who suffered slight injuries are now safe.

Police were informed about the accident and they reached the spot quickly. Currently, investigations are underway in the accident. The victims have been admitted to a hospital for first aid and medical treatment.