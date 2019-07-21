New Delhi: Residents got a major relief after heavy rains lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR.

Another round of moderate to heavy rains can be expected over Delhi NCR around July 24 as the monsoon trough is once again expected to move south by then.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that Southwest monsoon covered the entire country on July 19.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city, temperature dips to 27 Degrees Celsius. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/lEx0IroCAY — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

According to IMD, positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are observed over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecast indicates these conditions are likely to turn into neutral IOD conditions during the remaining period of the monsoon season.

This year, southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on June 8, 2019, against its normal date of June 1, 2019.

The further advance of southwest monsoon over south, central & east India was delayed by about 10 to 15 days against their normal dates mainly due to the formation of Cyclone, VAYU over the Arabian Sea.

Due to this delay in onset & advance of southwest monsoon 2019, rainfall during June 2019 was 112.1 mm against its normal rainfall of 166.9 mm (deficient by 33%).

However, rainfall activity increased in the month of July and the all India rainfall during 1st to July 19, 2019, is 165.7 mm against its normal rainfall of 170.5 mm (deficient by 3%).