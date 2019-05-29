New Delhi: An exchange of fire is on between security forces and holed-up terrorists in Tazipora of Mohammadpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. One terrorist has been killed.

Two to three more terrorists are trapped in the area. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam district.

The information was received on Tuesday evening and security forces, consisting of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carried out cordon and search operation.

However, when the forces reached close to where the militants were hiding, they started firing triggering an encounter which is on at present.

On Tuesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in a police encounter in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Previously, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on May 24.