Tesco To Layoff Over 2,000 Employees; Managerial Roles To Be Affected | Check Details Here

Adding to the long list of companies that have announced layoffs, British supermarket chain Tesco became the latest to trim its workforce.

Tesco layoffs: Adding to the long list of companies that have announced layoffs, British supermarket chain Tesco became the latest to trim its workforce. Over 2,000 employees at Tesco may be laid off as part of cross-cutting measure, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Managerial roles or those in management positions will be affected by the latest round of layoffs at Tesco. Tesco on Tuesday said it will shut down its food counters and hot delis from February 26 as per the report.

Last year in August, Tesco announced that it will create 16,000 new permanent roles in a bid to support the development of online businesses which have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16,000 jobs were in addition to the 4,000 permanent jobs which have already created since the start of the pandemic, said the company on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported. “The roles will include 10,000 pickers to assemble customer orders and 3,000 drivers to deliver them, plus a variety of other roles in stores and distribution centers,” said the company.