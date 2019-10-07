San Francisco: In a series of tweets, Elon Musk hinted at a Tesla’s future cars which will have options in honk sounds including farting and goat noise. The pedestrian noisemaker for the electric car maker’s Model 3 sedan will soon be rolled out, stated a report.

“Customised horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon,” tweeted Elon Musk on Monday. While there were both positive and negative reviews about the noisemakers from consumers, Elon Musk noted that these sounds will ensure the safety of pedestrians in the long run.

💨 & 🐐 sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

Further, the Tesla owner also tweeted an emoji of a rushing wind and goat bleats, an allusion from the comedy movie ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’.

Teslarati reported that Musk’s tweet was a whoopie cushion noise and a goat noise which were made famous by Tesla’s ‘Toilet Humor’ mode.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg https://t.co/cgRKiDsdbK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2019

The noisemakers, which are designed to emit a sound while vehicles are moving below 30 km in forward and reverse, have reportedly been installed on Model 3 units that were built since September 1.

The US Pedestrian Safety Enhancement Act 2010 states that electric vehicles must have an audible sound at speeds below 30 km to warn pedestrians of their presence.

(With inputs from IANS)