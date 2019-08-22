Thailand has been offering free visa-on-arrival to Indians and travellers of other nationalities for quite a while now. But it is always good news when the waived visa fees is extended. In what is claimed as a smart move to attract more travellers, Thailand had waived off visa fees for Indian last year in November. It was supposed to run till October 31 this year.

However, now, this has been extended to April 2020, giving people ample time to make that quick trip to Thailand. What’s more, you can cover the famous Songkran Festival (Thai New Year) without having to pay 2,000 Baht (INR 4,666) on visa.

Thailand has a lot to offer; from beaches to nightlife to sightseeing and amusement parks, to royal palaces and even opulent temples – there is something for everybody there. Thailand Minister of Tourism and Sports – Pipat Ratchakitprakarn – has announced that the visa-free travel will be applicable for travellers from India and China who stay for up to 15 days. So, make sure to not cross the limit if you wish for free visa.



Thailand is also waiving fees for 18 other countries in a bid to really amp up the tourist footfall. For those who have already visited the famous parts of Thailand like Bangkok, Pattaya, Krabi Islands and the Phi Phi Islands must give the off-beat places a chance. Those include places like Wat Phumin, Nan, Ko Tao, Surat Thani, Thale Noi and Phatthalung.

Moreover, Thailand is both a value-for-money as well as a niche destination perfect for a traveller who likes to have a varied experience. It is also the best place to try Michelin star food as well as great Thai street sea-food. With well-connected flights from India multiple times week, at reasonable rates, it has never been a better time to visit Thailand.