Thailand Train Disaster: Crane fall leaves 22 dead, over 30 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima

At least 22 people were killed and over 30 injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train, triggering a devastating derailment in northeastern Thailand.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the accident in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province — located about 230 km northeast of Bangkok – as soon as it happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“The accident happened… when a construction crane collapsed onto one of the train cars as it was speeding through the district,” a spokesperson for Thailand’s Rail Accident Investigation Centre told CNN. “Twenty-two people were killed and at least 33 others were injured.”

Pictures from the scene show what appears to be passengers being evacuated from the train cars by emergency crews. At least one carriage of the train looks like it was twisted from the force of the collision, while emergency workers can be seen putting out a fire that engulfed parts of the derailed train.

Thai police were seen ushering residents away from the accident site just minutes after it happened.

Thai officials have now confirmed that at least 22 people were killed in the accident and dozens more were injured. Multiple videos from the scene show rescue workers pulling passengers from the destroyed train cars and rushing them to hospital.

The Cause of the Collision

Thai officials said that a construction crane fell onto the passenger train as it was speeding through the district on its way from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province. It is not yet known why the crane fell.

Initial investigations found that the crane was being used as part of construction on a high-speed rail system that is set to pass through the province. Questions about how and why the crane collapsed should become more clear as officials continue to investigate.

