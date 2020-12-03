The representatives of the farmers’ organizations are meeting the Union Ministers today for the fourth round of talks. At the lunch break, the farmers said no to the foods organized by the government. “We are not accepting food or tea offered by the government. We have brought our own food,” a farmer leader said. Also Read - Parkash Singh Badal, Former Punjab Chief Minister, Returns Padma Vibhushan Award over Farmers' Protest

Visuals from inside Vigyan Bhawan, where the meeting is being held, showed the farmers' representatives assembled at a long table for a hurried lunch. "They offered us food, we denied and are having our langar, which we have brought with us," another farmer leader said.

Earlier today, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

In a separate announcement, dissident Akali leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also said he will return the Padma Bhushan conferred on him last year. Earlier, some former Punjab sportsmen too have threatened to return their awards.

Badal’s move follows over two months after his Shiromani Akali Dal pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, protesting against the three laws which deregulate the sale of crops.

His daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also quit the Union Cabinet as protests over the farm bills erupted in Punjab, where the party is in opposition. I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today when he has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour , Badal said in his letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.