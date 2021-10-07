Honda Festive Offers: With the onset of the festive season, Honda Cars India has announced ‘The Great Honda Fest’ for its prospective customers. The automaker currently sells cars like the 5th-gen Honda City, 4th-generation Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz, in the country. The customers can avail festive offers up to Rs 53,500 on these models.Also Read - Toyota Yaris Discontinued In India, Competition Lessens For Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The festive offers are applicable on the Honda models till October 31, 2021, and can be availed at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country. Also Read - Honda City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz Have Offers Up To Rs 57,044 In September 2021. Here Are Complete Details

Honda Model-Wise Festive Offers

The customers can avail festive offers up to Rs 53,500 on the 5th-gen Honda City, which is priced between Rs 11.16 lakh and Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 4th-gen Honda City, which is offered in the price bracket of Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), has festive offers up to Rs 22,000. Also Read - New Honda Amaze Drives Honda Cars India's August 2021 Domestic Sales to 49 Per Cent Growth

The automaker’s largest-selling model, the Honda Amaze, has festive offers up to Rs 18,000. The compact sedan is available in the price range of Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Cars India is providing festive offers up to Rs 40,100 on the Honda WR-V, which sits in the price range of Rs 8.76 lakh to Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Jazz has festive offers up to Rs 45,900. The premium hatchback’s price starts at Rs 7.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5th-gen Honda City – Up to Rs 53,500

4th-gen Honda City – Up to Rs 22,000

Honda Amaze – Up to Rs 18,000

Honda WR-V – Up to Rs 40,100

Honda Jazz – Up to Rs 45,900

Honda Cash Discounts, Loyalty Bonus, Other Benefits

The festive offers will be in form of cash discounts, accessories, loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits. The company has also tied up with 17 banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them over 50 finance schemes for on-road financing with low interest rates, low EMI packages, special moratorium schemes and long tenure loans.