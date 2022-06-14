The Kapil Sharma Show fame actress Sumona Chakravarti, recently shared an old clip from Bollywood film, Mann in which she starred as a child actor. Sumona took to her Instagram story and shared a video which was initially shared by an Instagram handle confirming that the child actor seen in the video is her. Sumona reacted to the viral video after some of the fans started tagging the actress and asked if she’s the one featuring in it.Also Read - 'Meri Mamma Kehti Thi': Aamir Khan's Dialogue From Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hit Meme Now

Ira Khan Shares Throwback Romantic Pool Pictures With BF Nupur on Their Second Anniversary

The video is from 1999 released Manisha Koirala and Aamir Khan starrer Mann in which a 10-year-old Sumona can be seen explaining what is love to one of the other kids. Manisha Koirala is also part of the video. Sharing the video Sumona wrote : “Since everyone is asking if it’s me. Yup!” In another Instagram story she mentioned, “I was just a kid yaar.” Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Fans Cringe at Aamir Khan’s Forced Punjabi Accent, Say 'Kyun Yaar Kyun'

Sumona’s fans can be seen excitedly reacting to the now viral video. A fan wrote, “Omg! It was Sumona Chakravarti,” Other fans also asked, “Is that Sumona Chakravarti?” While other fans wrote, “yeh toh sumona hai” there were other fans who complimented her saying, “She is so cute.”

Earlier, during the promotion of her film Dear Maya, Sumona had tweeted and expressed her happiness of meeting Manisha after 18 years. She wrote, “How time flies…Year ’99 when i worked wit u in Mann & now after 18yrs…@mkoirala it was absolutely lovely meeting u again😃🤗🤗 #TKSS.”

Year ’99 when i worked wit u in Mann & now after 18yrs… @mkoirala it was absolutely lovely meeting u again😃🤗🤗#TKSS pic.twitter.com/al7s9i2q5K — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) May 11, 2017

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air for a season’s break last week as the actors of the show including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others are travelling abroad for live shows.