The SJ-100, H-228, and Dhruv NG: HAL’s Visionary Roadmap for India’s Regional Skies

The SJ-100, H-228, and Dhruv NG: HALs Visionary Roadmap for Indias Regional Skies

SJ-100 aircraft (Image: Girish Linganna)

When we think of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the mind naturally drifts toward the thunderous roar of fighter jets and the rugged silhouettes of military gunships. For decades, HAL has been the silent sentinel of India’s defense manufacturing. However, a historic transformation is unfolding as we move through 2026.

Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Dr. D. K. Sunil, HAL is pivoting toward the civilian skies, marking its most significant contribution to public aviation since the Avro era. At Wings India 2026, HAL has unveiled a strategic “trinity” of aircraft—the SJ-100 jet, the Hindustan-228 commuter, and the Dhruv NG helicopter—designed to ensure that the future of Indian travel is built, serviced, and flown by Indians.

This shift is not merely symbolic; it is a calculated business evolution. Currently, approximately 97% of HAL’s revenue is tied to defense contracts. The new roadmap aims to rebalance this portfolio, targeting a future where 25% of the company’s business comes from civil aviation within the next decade. This diversification provides HAL with long-term commercial stability while addressing a critical national need: a self-reliant supply chain for regional connectivity. By leveraging decades of experience in building high-performance military hardware, HAL is now applying those rigorous engineering standards to the planes that will carry regular citizens to work, home, and vacation.

The first pillar of this civilian push is the Dhruv NG (New Generation) helicopter. While the Dhruv has long been a staple of the Indian Armed Forces, its transition to a primary civilian role is now official. HAL is finalizing a contract for 10 of these modern helicopters with Pawan Hans, specifically designed to service ONGC’s offshore oil platforms. With two units already completed—one sporting the vibrant Pawan Hans livery—and DGCA certification expected by March, deliveries are set for the 2026-27 financial year. For India, this means offshore operations and emergency medical services will no longer depend on expensive foreign-leased rotors, but on a platform supported right here at home.

Complementing the Dhruv is the Hindustan-228, or H-228, a 19-seater aircraft that serves as the “Swiss Army Knife” of regional travel. Derived from the reliable Dornier lineage, the H-228 is uniquely suited for India’s diverse and often difficult geography. Its ability to operate from short, semi-prepared runways makes it the perfect vehicle for the government’s UDAN scheme, bringing air connectivity to remote towns and hilly regions that larger jets simply cannot reach. The introduction of an amphibious variant further expands these horizons, offering a lifeline to the Andaman and Lakshadweep islands where traditional runways are a luxury. With successful exports already reaching as far as Guyana, the H-228 is proving that Indian-made regional aircraft are ready for the global stage.

The most ambitious component of this strategy is the SJ-100, a 103-seater regional jet that represents India’s re-entry into the jet manufacturing market. Originally part of the Sukhoi Superjet lineage, the SJ-100 has been entirely redesigned to be free of Western components. This “sovereign” aircraft utilizes Russian-made Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines and indigenous avionics, a configuration that successfully took flight in late 2025. By partnering with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation, HAL plans to move from assembling these jets to 100% indigenous manufacturing within three years. With a 3,500-kilometer range and modern passenger amenities, the SJ-100 is positioned to become the workhorse of India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 city routes, offering a geopolitical buffer against global supply chain disruptions.

Why does this “Civil Trinity” matter to the average Indian traveler? Beyond the pride of “Made in India,” it addresses the economics of the sky. Manufacturing and maintaining aircraft domestically saves massive amounts of foreign exchange and creates a high-tech ecosystem for Indian engineers and technicians. It ensures that as our aviation market becomes one of the largest in the world, we are not just consumers of foreign technology, but creators of our own. HAL’s massive ₹1 lakh crore order book provides the financial cushion needed to navigate the demanding certification processes of civil aviation, ensuring these projects have the staying power to succeed where previous attempts may have faltered.

The road to becoming a global aerospace giant is long and requires more than just engineering; it requires a shift in mindset toward customer support and commercial reliability. However, the display at Wings India 2026 confirms that HAL is no longer just a defense contractor—it is a comprehensive aerospace entity. By connecting small towns with the H-228, servicing regional hubs with the SJ-100, and providing specialized support with the Dhruv NG, HAL is building the backbone of a truly connected India. We are witnessing the dawn of an era where the aircraft you board for your next business trip or family holiday may very well carry the same seal of excellence that has defended India’s borders for generations.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

