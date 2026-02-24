Home

Think your Passport is valid? This tiny error could trigger airport delays, extra questioning or even deportation

A small unofficial stamp on your passport can lead to airport delays, denied boarding, or entry refusal. Authorities warn travelers to keep passports clean to avoid serious international travel disruptions.

You may have booked your flights, researched visas, double-checked passport expiration dates, but there’s one thing you may not think about that could delay your trip abroad: a souvenir stamp in your passport.

While some like to treat their passports like scrapbooks, asking tourist attractions or border booths to stamp them as souvenirs, immigration officials are warning tourists against it.

Marking Your Passport Can Cause Problems at Immigration

“It may be fun to have a souvenir sticker or stamp in your passport,” they say, but “when you travel internationally, only official entries should be made by immigration or other government officials.”

Unauthorized marks could cause your passport to look damaged or altered to immigration officials and border technology. Your travels may be delayed by additional screening or questions. In serious cases, your travel may be denied – you could miss your flight or be rejected upon arrival in your destination country.

Keeping your passport in official condition

“If you start defacing your passport, you are asking for difficulty,” say passport officials.

A passport is not a souvenir book. It’s an official government ID that’s machine-readable. There’s an international Standard of passports issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Portfolios, organization, RFID chips, holograms, fonts, and other aspects of a passport are organized in a specific way so scanners can read your passport when you breeze through automated border kiosks. Non-official stamps can disrupt that.

“That’s why we recommend travelers keep their passports as clean as possible,” officials add. “A legitimate passport will help ensure quick processing at the border.”

What Travelers Should Do Before Departure

If your passport already has an unofficial stamp, writing, or mark, officials recommend that you take your passport and get it replaced or renewed before your travel date. Don’t take the risk of showing up to the airport and having your boarding pass invalidated or being turned away at immigration. Though it may be sentimental to some, officials say not to use your passport as a souvenir book.

You can always stamp yourself with souvenirs when you return from your trip – or keep your memories with photographs and journals.

