New Delhi: After Rajasthan, reports of children testing positive for the novel coronavirus have emerged from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. Reports claimed that more than 8,000 children have contracted the virus this month, after which officials are on their toes to diminish the effect of a possible third wave of COVID-19. "8,000 kids tested positive for COVID-19 in May alone. This is worrying," Ahmednagar district chief Rajendra Bhosale told a leading portal.

Meanwhile, considering the possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus, which may hit Maharashtra and other states in August-September, a special COVID-19 ward for children is being prepared in sangli district of Maharashtra. "During the second wave, there was a shortage of beds and oxygen. So, we need to avoid that during the third wave and hence need to fully prepare ourselves", NDTV quoted MLA Sangram Jagtap as saying.

Notably, experts have warned that the next wave of COVID-19 may affect children more while others have said there is little reason to believe this theory. However, experts concur that there is a need to improve pediatric Covid services in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the people of the state through social media, said that the government is fully geared up to tackle the possible threat of a third wave. I don’t know when and what date the third wave will come. So we should not let our guard down,” he stated.

CM Thackeray also announced that the lockdown-like restrictions which are in force in the state since mid-April, have been extended by a fortnight till June 15. He said he was taking a district-wise review of the coronavirus situation and curbs will be made stricter where the numbers are on the rise, while some relaxation will be given where the case count is on the decline.