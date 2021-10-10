New Delhi: Noting that more variants of COVID-19 may emerge, Virologist Dr Ian Lipkin, a professor at Columbia University asserted that whether the deadly virus is over or not depends upon human behaviour, how they respond. “Long Covid is an emerging challenge, where people has mild symptoms but remained crippled with cognitive dysfunction, shortness of breath, fatigue for a long time and even if the virus disappears, they might continue to remain infected. It’s a complicated picture and we have to think about acute disease and the importance of preventing a future pandemic,” Lipkin said while speaking at the India Today Conclave when he made the remarks.Also Read - Increase in Screentime is Linked with Short Sightedness in Children and Young Adults, Says Study

Earlier, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had said that people’s behaviour will ultimately determine how and when the pandemic ends. “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” CNN quoted her as saying.

Besides, Indian virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang had also stated that COVID-19 may be heading towards endemicity in India. The endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus. It is very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.