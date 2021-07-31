Tokyo: Japan on Saturday declared a state of emergency in six areas including the capital Tokyo amid the deteriorating Coronavirus situation in the country. The areas where the state emergency has been imposed include Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, and Okinawa Prefectures. A quasi-state of emergency with loose restrictive measures will also be put in place for Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports First Case Of Zika Virus After Woman in Pune Tests Positive For Infection

Both will be effective from August 2 to August 31.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the country will focus on administering vaccines to youths with the aim to vaccinate over 4o per cent of the public by the last week of August. "From now, we will focus on administering vaccines to people in the younger generation, with the aim of having more than 40 percent of the public finish receiving their second dose by roughly the last week of August," Yoshihide Suga said.

Govt of Japan applies the declaration of a state of emergency to Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, and Okinawa Prefectures and applies priority measures to prevent the spread of #COVID19 to Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka Prefectures till August 31st. pic.twitter.com/rFYCrXGpkL — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

The Japanese government has also urged people to refrain from going out or traveling for non-essential and non-urgent reasons.

Companies have also been urged to implement remote working policies, with the goal of reducing the number of commuters by 70 per cent. In-office employees should finish their work by 8 pm and go home directly.

This comes as cases surge throughout the country. The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 3,865 new cases on July 29; the nationwide figure was 10,699. Both numbers are the highest since the start of the pandemic.