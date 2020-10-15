New Delhi: With France witnessing second wave of covid-19 infection, President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew in a number of cities including Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse. The curfew which will begin from Friday midnight will be implemented from 9 PM to 6 AM and will last for at least four weeks to stem the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Global Handwashing Day 2020: Sharing Personal Hygiene Products in the Family Can Make You Prone to Infections, says Experts

“A curfew will apply to the Ile-de-France region…and eight metropolitan areas — Grenoble, Lille, Rouen, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Montpellier and Rouen,” Macron said in a televised interview, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - IMF Recommends Three Policy Priorities to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis

This comes as France has been in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with an average of 20,000 new cases coming to light per day. “We have now entered a phase to which we must react… The virus is everywhere in France,” Macron said. Also Read - Sabarimala Temple to Reopen For 5 Days From October 16 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, 250 People Allowed in a Day

The situation is worrying and the curfew is a “pertinent” measure while having the whole country locked down again would be “disproportionate”, he explained. “We have not lost control. We are in a situation which is worrying and which justifies that we are neither inactive nor in panic. We have learned from the first wave,” Macron said.

The curfew does not ban driving between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but travel will be strictly limited unless with good reasons.

“We must continue to be able to go to work in all sectors,” said Macron. “For those who have emergencies, health for example, there will be authorisations.”

As of Wednesday, the French authorities confirm that the country has 756,472 COVID-19 cases and 32,942 related fatalities.

(With agency inputs)