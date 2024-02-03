Home

‘This Is My Homecoming’: Ex-AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani Joins BJP In Gujarat

Bhupendra Bhayani represented the Visavadar seat in Junagadh as an AAP MLA before resigning from the post as well as the party in December last year.

Image: BJP/X

Gujarat News: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhupendra Bhayani Saturday joined the BJP, months after he resigned as a member from the Gujarat legislative assembly. An official release by the Gujarat unit of the BJP said that Bhayani and his supporters joined the ruling party in the presence of state BJP president CR Paatil at a function held in Bhesan village of Junagadh district.

After joining the BJP, Bhayani told reporters that it was his “homecoming” as he had been a member of the saffron party before he became an MLA.

“This is my homecoming because I was with the BJP before being elected as an MLA. Our country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am joining the BJP to develop my constituency, not to get a post or poll ticket,” Bhayani said.

Bhayani expressed confidence that irrespective of the candidate the BJP chooses for the by-election, the people of Visavadar will make the saffron party victorious with a huge margin.

Who is Bhupender Bhayani?

Bhupendra Bhayani represented the Visavadar seat in Junagadh as an AAP MLA before resigning from the post as well as the party in December last year. Following his resignation, Bhayani had announced his intentions to join the saffron brigade.

He was one of the five AAP candidates who were elected as MLAs in the 2022 state assembly polls despite the BJP registering a thumping victory by bagging 156 seats in the 182-member assembly. It was the first time the AAP won seats in the assembly polls in Gujarat.

At that time, Bhayani, who served as the sarpanch of Bhesan village before joining the AAP ahead of the state polls, had claimed the AAP was not the right platform to serve people and nationalists like him could not remain with the party for long.

NC leader joins BJP in Jammu

Meanwhile, in Jammu, senior National Conference (NC) leader and former member of legislative council Haji Mohammed Hussain also joined the BJP. Hussain, a prominent figure among the Gujjar community, was welcomed into the saffron fold by BJP state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and senior leader Devender Rana, a party spokesman said.

Expressing happiness over the joining of Hussain along with his supporters, Koul said the Gujjar community had been exploited by the non-BJP governments for vote bank politics and did nothing in practical for their welfare and well-being.

”With each passing day, the senior leaders of other parties are shifting their loyalties towards the BJP and taking pledge to ensure the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term,” he said.

Rana said the joining of Hussain would further strengthen the party’s standing in the Gujjar community.

“Gujjars have developed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi as they are convinced with the schemes and programmes of the government. The Gujjars are well aware of the fact that the Modi government has worked at a fast pace for the development of their community in the real sense,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

