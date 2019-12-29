New Delhi: Soon after taking oath as the chief minister of the state, Hemant Soren on Sunday held the first cabinet of Jharkhand and decided to convene a three-day session of the assembly from January 6.

Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem speaker on Sunday, will hold the first House till a regular Speaker is elected for the 81-seated Assembly. On the first day of the three-day assembly, Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at 11.30 AM.

A number of key decisions were taken by the Soren government in the state on Sunday. The state cabinet also decided to clear arrears of para-teachers, contractual employees, Anganwadi workers and student scholarships.

The state government has also asked officials to fill-up vacancies in government departments. The cabinet also decided to set up fast track courts in every district to speed up trials of cases relating to sexual offences.

In the cabinet meeting on Sunday, the state also decided to initiate action in withdrawing cases against those who were part of protests against the amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act in the last few years.

After getting a massive victory, JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday took oath as Jharkhand chief minister for a second time at a grand ceremony which was attended by a host of opposition leaders.