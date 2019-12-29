New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three Indians were killed and 13 others were injured in Egypt’s Suez governorate, the Indian embassy in Cairo stated on Sunday. The incident happened when two buses carrying the tourists crashed into a truck in Egypt’s Suez governorate. The Indian embassy stated that the injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Egypt.

Carrying the tourists, the two buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town. The incident happened about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

“We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt,” the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted.

Relatives of the deceased and the injured have been contacted. Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities. All assistance is being rendered. 2/2 @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @MOS_MEA @CPVIndia — India in Egypt (@indembcairo) December 29, 2019

The Indian embassy further informed that the relatives of the deceased and the other victims have been contacted and all necessary help is being extended.

We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt (list attached). 1/2 @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @MOS_MEA @CPVIndia pic.twitter.com/92T4e2RLEW — India in Egypt (@indembcairo) December 29, 2019

“Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities,” the mission said. As per the update from the embassy, 16 Indian tourists were on the buses among others.

Apart from the Indian tourists, the deceased also include two Malaysians and three Egyptians. More than 20 people were injured in the incident and have rushed to nearby hospital for the treatment.

The incidents of road accidents are not new in Egypt as such accidents keep happening in the country due to damaged roads and poor traffic regulations. The bureau of statistics stated that there were 8,480 road accidents in 2018 compared to 11,098 the previous year.