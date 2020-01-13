New Delhi: Proving his opponents wrong, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the three-party ruling coalition in the state is functioning properly after taking charge more than a month ago.

The statement from the Maharashtra CM comes after his predecessor Devendra Fadnaviss described the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which took charge on November 28, as a three-wheeled vehicle government.

Terming the NCP-Congress-Sena as the three-wheeled vehicle just like auto-rickshaw, Fadnaviss recently had raised doubts over its stability.

“We were criticised that our government is like a three-wheeler. It’s OK that our government is a three-wheeler, but what is more important is that it is functioning properly,” Thackeray was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Maharashtra CM said that the balance of a vehicle is a more important factor when riding, whether it’s a two or three-wheeler as bumps are experienced even in four-wheelers.

“One who is running the government should have knowledge about what is going on. There is no reason to lose balance,” he added.

Uddhav Thackeray said this while addressing the inaugural function of the 31st Road Safety Week at NCPA, Nariman Point in South Mumbai.

Talking about the importance of road safety, the Maharashtra chief minister said it should be a lifelong mission instead of restricting it only for a week.

Saying that it is impossible to bring down the number of road accidents to zero, he said all should strive to reduce their number to least possible, and added and his government will take every possible step to achieve this goal.