Apple WWDC23: Apple CEO Video Calls India’s Asmi Jain, Swift Student Challenge Winner

Asmi Jain, a 20-year-old girl from Indore, got a video call from Apple CEO Tim Cook in which he praised her for her work and creativity.

Tim Cook said that Asmi is poised to make a profound impact on the world by helping people with their health, and we're excited to see what she does next. (Image: India.com)

Apple WWDC23: Asmi Jain, a 20-year-old girl from Indore, got a video call from Apple CEO Tim Cook where he praised Jain for her exemplary work and creativity. In the WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge, Asmi Jain created the EyeTrack app, which tracks a user’s eye movements as they attempt to follow a ball travelling around the screen and subsequently helps improve their eye muscles. She was hence chosen as one of the winners of the WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge.

Talking about coding, Jain noted that “coding lets me create things that help my friends and my community” when discussing the use of coding to solve problems. She further added, “It gives me a sense of independence that is very empowering.”

“I had an amazing time meeting so many people from India’s innovative iOS developer community earlier this year, and Jain’s incredible work exemplifies the creativity and ingenuity on display all across this country,” Cook was quoted saying in a report by the Mint.

He also added that Asmi is poised to make a profound impact on the world by helping people with their health, and we’re excited to see what she does next.

What is the WWDC Swift Student Challenge?

Each year, as part of its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple issues a challenge to students throughout the globe: create a unique software playground using the Swift coding language.

Criteria for the WWDC Swift Student Challenge:

Students in the United States who are 13 years old or older or who are of legal age in the applicable jurisdiction Signed up with Apple as an Apple Developer or an Apple Developer Programme participant. Fulfill one of the following conditions:

i) Attend a recognised academic institution or its official homeschool equivalent;

ii) Take part in a STEM organisation’s educational programme at a recognised academic institution or its official homeschool equivalent;

iv) Enrolled in the Apple Developer Academy; or

v) Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution.

