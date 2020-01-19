New Delhi: While interacting with locals in Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of the BJP’s outreach programme, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to return to the UT and to get their basic human rights back.

The Union Minister asserted that Kashmiri Pandits have hope now and they didn’t deserve to go through the treatment they’ve gone through.

“I think the right time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to be back in Kashmir and to get their rights back. It’s not only time but they’ve lost everything in life. They didn’t deserve to go through the treatment they’ve gone through. They have hope now,” he said.

The statement from the Thakur came as nine Union Ministers on the second day of the outreach programme visited nine places areas across Jammu region on Sunday.

Notably, 36 union ministers are on a mission to visit Jammu and Kashmir from January 18-25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

The Massive outreach programme of the central government in Jammu and Kashmir comes two months after it formally became a Union territory.

As per updates, among 36 ministers who are visiting J-K, Gajender Singh Shekhawat will visit for two days on January 20-21; Anurag Thakur on January 18, 20 (half) and 21, Jitendra Singh on January 18, 19; Hardeep Singh Puri on January 20-21; Piyush Goyal on January 19; Santosh Kumar Gangwar on January 21; Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on January 24; Giriraj Singh on January 23; Kiren Rijiju on January 21; Shripad Yesso Naik on January 23.

During the visits, the Union Ministers will hold meetings with locals there to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370.

During the outreach campaign, these 36 ministers will hold 51 meetings in Jammu and eight in Kashmir.