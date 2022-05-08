Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to raise the interest rates this week did not surprise the Centre, as it was part of synchronised action by central banks globally, but what was unexpected was the timing of the move because it was done between two monetary policy reviews, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking at The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence that was held in Mumbai on Saturday evening, the Union Minister said the Centre doesn’t see RBI’s move to raise key lending rates affecting the government’s infrastructure investment.Also Read - Al-Qaida Chief Ayman al-Zawahri Blames US for Ukraine Invasion in New Video

"It is the timing which came as a surprise to many, but the act people thought should have been done anyway — to what extent could have varied," she said and noted that in the April policy review, RBI had indicated that it was time to act on inflation.

On May 4, RBI had raised the interest rates for the first time in more than three years, following an unscheduled policy review to rein in prices. The Central bank hiked the key lending rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent, while the cash reserve ratio was raised by 50 basis points. RBI cited rising inflation, high crude oil prices, and a global shortage of commodities, amid geopolitical tensions as reasons behind the untimely move.

On Buying Russian Fuel

Sitharaman also said that it makes “perfect sense” to buy oil from Russia if it’s being offered at a discounted rate to India, particularly with inflation on the rise. “I thought we have been spending a lot of time explaining India’s position, not just on the abstentions (on Ukraine) when voting took place (at the United Nations), but also on the fact that if Russia is offering it to us at a discounted rate, we will still be buying it because it makes perfect sense, particularly when the world is stressed out with inflation,” she said.

The Union Minister said buying fuel from Russia was in the “best interests” of India at a time when commodities prices are sending inflation higher. “I think we’ll go ahead with what is good for the country. We need cheaper fuel. If it is available, why won’t we want to buy it? We will buy it,” she added.

On Change In GST Rates

The Minister ruled out any major decision on rate rationalisation at the next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting. “I want the media to please absorb everything that I’m saying — it’s not happening in the next meeting obviously,” she said.

Sitharaman said once the rate panel’s report on the issue was completed, it will be circulated to the council for discussion.“I would think that the committee’s report itself is not before me,” she said, adding, “It is too presumptuous for me to think it’s going to happen in the next meeting.”