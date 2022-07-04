Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam Creates New Record In Hundi Kanuka: Today, i.e., on Monday, Tirumala Balaji Temple recorded hundi (offerings) worth Rs 6.18 crore. It is for the very first time that Balaji’s hundi income has crossed the Rs 6 crore mark. The previous highest was Rs 5.73 crore on 1st April 2012.Also Read - Tirupati TTD Special Entry Darshan Ticket Bookings Begin Today, Check Details