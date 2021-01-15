TISSNET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for TISSNET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has extended the deadline for TISSNET 2021 registrations by 10 days. The candidates must note that the last date to receive the TISSNET 2021 application form by post is also January 25, 2021. With this extension, the candidates can now apply for the examination till January 25,2021.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) will be held on February 20, 2021, in a computer-based test format. According to the latest updates, the TISS will now also accept the application from the candidates who will be graduating by September 2021. Earlier, it was till June 2021.

For this academic session, the criteria have been relaxed and now, students completing final year (including exams plus internships) by September 2021 can apply for TISSNET 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website tiss.edu

Step 2: In the application portal, candidates must fill in the required credentials like email-ID, the sources from where they came to know about TISSNET, which device was used to search for the exam, etc.

Step 3: Fill in the security code correctly and click on the ‘register’ button to submit the details.

Step 4: After successfully registering, they must login to the application portal, fill the application form with the necessary details, and pay the application fee.

Application Fees:

General category candidates must pay Rs. 1030 for one programme, Rs. 2060 for two programmes and Rs. 3090 for three programmes. Eligible Goi-pms SC/ST/OBC(NC) have to pay Rs, 260 or 1 programme, Rs. 520 for 2 programmes and Rs. 780 for 3 programs.

Similarly, the Not-Eligible Goi-pms SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs. 510, Rs. 1020 and Rs. 1530 for 1, 2, and 3 programmes respectively.